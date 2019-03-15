Driver with children in vehicle charged with aggravated DWI

A Medina woman was charged Thursday night with aggravated driving while intoxicated after police said she was driving drunk with two children in her car.

Genesee County sheriff's deputies investigating the report of an erratic driver pulled over Sharnice S. Gibson on Alleghany Road in Alabama just before midnight, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Gibson, 27, had two passengers in her vehicle under the age of 16. In addition to aggravated DWI, she was charged with two counts of child endangerment and DWI. She also was ticketed for driving with a loud muffler, deputies reported.

She was arraigned in Alabama Town Court where bail was set at $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond. Gibson is scheduled to return to court April 4.