DEC announces brownfield cleanup plan for Town of Niagara plaza

The state Department of Environmental Conservation has announced the Town of Niagara has filed a brownfield cleanup application for a vacant commercial plaza at 4435 Military Road.

The 1.15-acre plaza between Grauer and Sweet Home roads included a former service station and tire store.

Until 2018, Niagara County resisted foreclosing on it, despite 24 years of unpaid taxes, for fear of having to pay for cleanup. Finally, last year, County Treasurer Kyle R. Andrews pulled the trigger on a foreclosure and turned the property over to the town.

The contamination is under pavement and includes metals and low levels of radioactivity in fill used at the site, officials said last year when the county Brownfield Development Corp. granted the town $325,000 for demolition and cleanup.