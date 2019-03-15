CULLINAN, Bernice M. (Downey)

Of West Newton, MA, formerly of Buffalo, NY, died peacefully on March 10, 2019. She was 97. Dee was born in the Old First Ward to Helen and George Downey on October 23, 1921. The third of five children, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Jack (Marge), sister and best friend, Helen (Bob Farley), Butch and Fran (Ellen). She was educated at Our Lady of Perpetual Help and South Park High School and continued on to secretarial school after graduating. She worked as a bookkeeper until her marriage in 1950 to the late Thomas J. Cullinan. Tom and Bernice settled on Cushing Place and raised eight children; Helen (Daniel Szvoren) of Hamburg, NY, Thomas (Mary) of Albany, NY, Mary (John Simons) of Pittsburgh, PA, JoAnn of West Newton, MA, Carol of West Seneca, NY, Eileen (Stephen Paiz) of Boston, MA, Judy of Miami, FL and Sheila (Ned) Stanton of Needham, MA. After all her children were in school, Bernice returned to work as a secretary for the Buffalo City Schools. She ended her career at St. Ann's School on the East Side of Buffalo, where she made many lifelong friends. She was deeply committed to the school's mission of community and church. Bernice retired to the Scandinavian Living Center in Newton, MA, where she was an active and beloved member of the community. She enjoyed travel, outings, games of chance and her beloved Red Sox. A gracious daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt and friend. Bernice had a knack for making everyone feel special. Her children fondly remember all the trips to Allegheny, ice skating in the yard, summers at the cottage, and homework in the kitchen. Loving Gram to Elizabeth, Maggie, Kate, John, Tommy, Sarah, Johnny, Maddie, Erika, Tia, Charlie, and NIkki; great-Gram to Kennedy, Connor, Isabel, and Joseph; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday from 4-8 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, March 18th, at 11 AM at St. Martin of Tours Church (Please assemble at church). Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials in Bernice's name may be sent to the Parkinson's Foundation, online at parkinson.org. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com