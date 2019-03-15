Cleanup complete at Niagara Falls toxic site, DEC says

The state Department of Environmental Conservation announced this week that cleanup is complete at the former Moore Business Forms property at Highland and Beech avenues in Niagara Falls.

The 19-acre state Superfund site adjoins the Tulip Corp. plant.

From 2012 to 2016, the DEC excavated 184,700 cubic yards of soil contaminated with lead and hydrocarbons. Most of it was stabilized by mixing it with cement and reburying it under fresh soil.

The DEC plans to delete 6.2 acres in the center of the tract from its registry of inactive hazardous waste sites. It may become a city park. The remaining 13 acres will be listed as closed but requiring continued management.

Cleanup was completed in 2014 on a neighboring tract, the old Prestolite battery plant.