Buffalo Police Department invites public to join citizen academy

The Buffalo Police Department is inviting the public to take part its new Police and Community Together/Buffalo Citizen Police Academy.

The free nine-week academy will meet from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays starting May 1 in the Buffalo Police Training Academy, Room 319, 68 Court St.

The aim is "to build lasting relationships between program participants and the Buffalo Police Department," police said in an announcement posted to Facebook. "Through weekly classes, the police will hope to dispel suspicions and misconceptions and increase rapport between the citizens of Buffalo and the police. The citizens, in turn, make officers more aware of their feelings and concerns."

To apply, go to the Buffalo Police's Facebook page.