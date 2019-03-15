Buffalo man sentenced for crack cocaine possession

A Buffalo man convicted of possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute was sentenced Friday to serve 41 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Jibreel Williams was 27 when U.S. Customs and Border Protection encountered him on Dec. 11, 2016. Williams was a passenger in a vehicle attempting to re-enter the United States from Canada at the Peace Bridge, according to prosecutors. Two women were inside the vehicle, one as driver and the other as a passenger.

Prosecutors said the vehicle was stopped after it was observed making a U-turn at the Peace Bridge. The vehicle was referred for secondary inspection after none of the occupants could produce identification and inspectors detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The vehicle was searched and inspectors recovered seven packages of what tested positive for crack cocaine, as well as a 9mm semiautomatic pistol determined to be stolen, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.