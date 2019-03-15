Bills free agent lineman John Miller agrees to deal with Bengals

Guard John Miller, who started 15 games last season for the Bills, has agreed to a three-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to multiple reports.

Miller's deal is valued at $16.5 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

A third-round draft pick in 2015, Miller played in 47 games with the Bills and started all 16 in 2016.

He started the first four games in 2017 and then was benched for the remainder of the year.

The only player drafted by former GM Doug Whaley who remains on the roster is Shaq Lawson as of right now.

Miller was graded 64.3, borderline Top 25 among guards, by the analytics website Pro Football Focus for his play last season. That grade would have made him the Bengals' highest-graded offensive lineman.

Miller played at Louisville so selecting Cincinnati returns him to the region. He also is reunited with left tackle Cordy Glenn, traded by the Bills last year before free agency.