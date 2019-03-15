Bills reportedly get visit from special teamer Mark Nzeocha

Improving the Bills' woeful special teams was among the priorities in free agency and the team hosted San Francisco 49ers free agent linebacker and special teams ace Mark Nzeocha on Thursday, ESPN's Field Yates reported.

Nzeocha led the 49ers in special teams snaps in 2018 with 76.5 percent. The Bills already have re-signed Deon Lacey, who led the team in special teams snaps last season, and Lafyette Pitts, who was second.

Nzeocha had 22 tackles with a sack and forced fumble at linebacker last season.

He spent the last two seasons with the 49ers after playing two seasons for the Dallas Cowboys.

Born in Germany, he played college football at Wyoming and was drafted in the seventh round in 2015.