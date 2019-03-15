[BN] Blitz newsletter: Josh Allen's presence helped John Brown pick the Bills this time around

When the Bills pursued wide receiver John Brown during free agency a year ago, he passed and signed with Baltimore instead.

But after seeing how the Bills improved over the course of the season, Brown was excited to join the mix. He signed a reported three-year deal with the team this week and explained his rationale Thursday.

“I didn't know what the quarterback situation would be here,” Brown said of the 2018 Bills. “Now that I see they have a great quarterback, we can do a lot of things together. I know that he's accurate, he can run the ball, he leaps over a lot of guys. I'm just excited to work with him.”

Receiver Cole Beasley, who also joined the team in free agency, pointed to Allen's presence as well.

“Quarterback was definitely a big factor," Beasley said. "He definitely has a lot of arm talent and ability. I’m just happy to be here and help him do his thing. ... I could hear it in his voice through the phone – he was very eager and hungry to get better and he wants to do this thing the right way and turn this thing around.”

'Nobody' wants to play in Buffalo? Brandon Beane says think again: Bills GM Brandon Beane heard the rumblings about free agents not wanting to play in Buffalo. He wasn't having it. "I'm trying to eat my words, but that (ticked) me off, to be candid,” Beane said. “Don't speak about Buffalo if you don't know what this city or what this fan base is like. It really (ticked) me off, because it's not true. When you talk to players — how many guys flowed through here today? — eight, nine, whatever, and we could have had more. We didn't have that narrative.”

Mitch Morse eager to step in as Josh Allen's new protector: Mark Gaughan wrote that Morse seemed "uneasy" about becoming the league's highest-paid center. “For me, being the highest paid, that wasn’t a point of pride for me,” Morse said. “It just kind of happened like that and it’s very exciting for the family and for me, to put my family in a position to have financial security. I guess other people find it more exciting than I do. It’s a blessing by all means, but for me, I’m excited to be a part of this organization and being the best teammate.”

