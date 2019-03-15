ANDERSON, Betty M. (Ball)

March 13, 2019. Mother of Roy (Elaine) Anderson and the late Carole (Robert) Mundorff; grandmother of Karen Anderson, Kathie (George) Principe, Jennifer Mundorff, Robert Mundorff, and Jessica (Benjamin) Hockenberry; also survived by nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. Family present Saturday 3-7 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, where Funeral Services will follow at 7 PM. Condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com