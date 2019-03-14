ZIKA, Paul J.

ZIKA - Paul J. Of Lancaster, NY, at age 86, March 11, 2019; beloved husband of 65 years to Marie J. (Bulsei) Zika; dearest father of Michael P. (Denise), Paul J. (Lynn) and Jeffrey (Kathleen) Zika; also survived by six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; brother of Olga (late Nicholas) Wasylyk; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at Annunciation Church, 7580 Clinton St., Elma, NY, Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 11 AM. Mr. Zika was a decorated combat US Army veteran of the Korean War and a life member of Pvt. Leonard Post, Jr. VFW 6251. Arrangements made by: Erie COunty Cremation SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com