March 11, 2019, of Grand Island. Ralph was born and grew up on Gorton St. in Black Rock, with his 12 siblings, Kate, Joe, Ann, Betty, John, Carl, Rose, Helen, Ray, Alice, Mary Jane and Irene. He worked as a toolmaker at J.H. Williams and Chevrolet. An avid bowler, Ralph rolled an 800 series at age 70. He died of vascular issues on Monday. Survived by his wife of 65 years Peg; his son Mark; and his cherished dog Daisy, a cockapoo. One of his favorite sayings was, "There is a Lord"... now he is with Him. Friends may call Friday 3-8 PM at the Kaiser Funeral Home, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 11 AM at St. Stephen's Church. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo.