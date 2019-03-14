Woman, 31, charged with retaliating against witness

A Buffalo woman who allegedly threatened another individual who testified as a witness was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 31-year-old Bridgette McClain was charged with retaliating against a witness and retaliating against a person for providing truthful information to a law enforcement officer.

If convicted, McClain faces a maximum penalty of life in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

According to the indictment, the individual who was threatened in November testified for the prosecution in the trial of U.S. v. Dontrell Wise, who was convicted by a federal jury of selling a fatal dose of fentanyl in November 2017. Wise was sentenced to life in prison.

McClain is accused of allegedly uploading a threatening post against the witness on Facebook that included a photo of the witness and the word "snitch" superimposed over the witness' photo, prosecutors said.

Barry N. Covert, an attorney representing McClain, said his client pleaded not guilty to the charges.