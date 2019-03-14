What breakfast spot should open in Gigi's place?

With the news that an attempted resurrection of soul food restaurant Gigi's was unsuccessful, what breakfast place should replace it in the Northland Workforce Training Center?

In my dreams, that is. The real world has leases and lawyers and human beings who can cope with only so much.

In my dreams, though?

The first candidate would be Mattie's, 1412 Fillmore St., another soul food veteran. Fried haddock with cheese grits for breakfast makes sense once you get the hot sauce in there.

Second: JJ's House of Breakfast, 265 Kenmore Ave., Tonawanda, which has been serving the most ridiculously cheap breakfasts with a side of personality since forever, the only place I know of where you can get a chicken tandoori sandwich and a Texas hot.

Third: Nick's Place, 504 Amherst St., because it is one of the absurdly small number of places that will properly crust homefries on the griddle, and they bake their own bread for toast without making a big deal about it.

Fourth: Sophia's, 749 Military Road, because then maybe you wouldn't have to wait in line on weekends for one of their omelettes with way too much stuff and caramelized onions. Read a 2014 Cheap Eats about Sophia's.

Fifth: I dunno, what would your dream place be?

(Just to be super duper crystal clear: this is all in my head. I haven't asked any proprietors if they are even slightly interested in assuming the space at 683 Northland Ave. A boy can dream.)

