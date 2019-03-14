Two arrested after NT robbery; unclear if connected to recent string

Two people were arrested in the Town of Tonawanda on Wednesday night following a gas station robbery in North Tonawanda, according to North Tonawanda police.

Authorities are not saying whether the arrests are connected to a string of a dozen recent robberies around Western New York.

The latest robbery happened at 7:38 p.m. in the Gulf Mart at 139 Main St., North Tonawanda, police said in a news release.

A male robber in a black mask entered the store, displayed a handgun and threatened the clerk, according to police. The robber took cash and fled on foot.

Police learned about a vehicle that may have been used in the robbery and spotted the vehicle on Ritchie Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda at about 10:15 p.m.

Police arrested Justin R. Jenkins, 46, and Heather M. Jenkins, 45, each of Ritchie Avenue, police said.

Justin Jenkins was charged with robbery, menacing and petit larceny. Heather Jenkins was charged with robbery.

Justin Jenkins has a pair of prison stints, according to online records from the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

He went to prison in 2004 after being convicted of burglary and attempted forgery. He was released in February 2008, according to state records. Jenkins also went to prison in 2009 following a first-degree robbery conviction and was paroled in November 2016.

North Tonawanda police said the investigation is continuing.

A spokesman for the Town of Tonawanda police, which has investigated at least three of the robberies, said the department assisted NT police with an arrest Wednesday night. He also said the investigation is continuing.

A robber struck the Dash's Market at Colvin Boulevard and Highland Parkway in the Town of Tonawanda on Wednesday morning. Police said the robbery had a "similar MO" and appeared to be linked to 11 armed robberies throughout Erie and Niagara counties.

There were two robberies in the Town of Tonawanda on Monday, too.

"The armed robberies are possibly linked to a similar suspect," Town of Tonawanda police said in a news release this week.