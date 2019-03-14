Trucks banned from Young Street near oft-struck CSX bridge

City of Tonawanda to truck drivers: Stay off Young Street.

After three tractor-trailers crashed into the Young Street CSX railroad bridge within about two weeks, Mayor Rick Davis has determined enough is enough.

Thursday morning, Davis issued an executive order prohibiting truck traffic on Young Street in the vicinity of the bridge.

The order reads: “Under the Authority vested in me by the City of Tonawanda Charter, I am issuing Executive Order 2019-01 which prohibits trucks from using Young Street southbound from the Fremont Street Bridge to Vietnam Veterans Highway on/off ramp at Young Street and northbound from Vietnam Veterans Highway, Young Street on/off ramp north to the Fremont Street Bridge. The length of term of the EO is indefinitely. I have asked or Police Department to step up Patrols in the area and have zero tolerance ticketing policy."

Since 2000, the 11-foot-six-inch high bridge has been struck at least 57 times, according to records meticulously kept by Police Capt. Fredric Foels.

Numerous signs lead up to the bridge to try to warn truck drivers about the bridge, including one that plainly reads: "WARNING LOW BRIDGE AHEAD."

There are bright yellow ones that denote the height. There are also diamond-shaped signs with big, black arrows, one pointed up, the other down. Some versions have two extra orange diamonds, like Mickey Mouse ears, on either side.