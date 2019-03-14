STEGNER, Brenda Lee (Farmer)

March 12, 2019, age 67. Beloved wife of Keith Stegner; loving mother of Jennifer (David) Reed and the late Jeffery Stegner; cherished grandmother of Madilynn and Alexandria; caring daughter of the late Lyndell and Evelyn (nee Granade) Farmer; dear sister of Steve (Diane) Farmer, Janet (Dan) Batchelor and Scott (Martha) Farmer; also survived by nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday from Amherst Alliance Church, 3915 Millersport Highway, Amherst, at 1 PM. Family and friends invited. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com