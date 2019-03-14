Warmest day since October to give way to a windy Friday, chilly weekend

Enjoy today's warmth while it lasts.

Temperatures reached 66 degrees in Buffalo today.

With the unseasonably warm temperatures, chances for showers are expected to increase later this afternoon and evening, the weather service said.

The warmth is being generated ahead of the sprawling mid-latitude cyclone churning its way through the Plains toward the western Great Lakes. The storm system is pulling warm, southerly air northward ahead of it.

If it seems like an excruciatingly long time since we've seen temperatures as warm, you'd be right.

Until this afternoon, Buffalo was in the longest stretch of days without a 62-degree day since 1975 and the fourth-longest stretch since World War II.

Forecasters said the overnight hours tonight will likely bring showers and possibly a thunderstorm with the potential for gusty winds. Southerly winds could gust over 35 mph overnight. Up to one-half inch of rain is possible.

A wind advisory is posted for most of Western New York Friday.

A trailing cold front will sweep through the Buffalo Niagara region early Friday morning. Behind it will be gusty winds and noticeably cooler temperatures.

In northern Erie County, including metro Buffalo, along with Niagara, Orleans, Genesee and Wyoming counties, the wind advisory runs from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. Southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected with gusts up to 50 mph.

"Winds of this magnitude may bring down a few tree limbs and result in isolated power outages," the weather service said.

In southern Erie and Chautauqua counties, the wind advisory goes into effect at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Temperatures Friday are expected in the mid- to high 40s under partly sunny skies. Southwesterly winds will be strong throughout the day, gusting close to 50 mph, forecasts show.

Chances for more rain showers arrive late Friday afternoon into the evening and overnight hours, forecasters said.

It will remain blustery, too, with westerly winds gusting to near 40 mph.

Saturday could stay breezy. Chances for snow showers are expected with highs only in the mid-30s. With the winds, forecasts show it will feel like it's in the 20s most of the day Saturday.

Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid-30s are forecast on Sunday, the weather service said.