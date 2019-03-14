Spring must be close; work on Skyway resumes at 9 a.m. Friday

Skyway travelers should prepare for delays and diversions as construction on the bridge deck of the span resumes at 9 a.m. Friday.

According to the state Department of Transportation, temporary traffic signals will be activated on Fuhrmann Boulevard between Scott and Ohio streets, and at the intersection of Louisiana and Scott streets. Signals will be in flash mode for a week before being switched back to three-color operation on March 29.

Meanwhile, the I-190 south ramp to Route 5 will be closed from March 29 until further notice, transportation officials said. The westbound lanes of the Skyway between the I-190 and Ohio Street also will be closed.

Motorists will begin utilizing the eastbound (inbound) lanes for both inbound and outbound traffic under the following schedule:

• 5 a.m. until 11 a.m. weekdays, Skyway open to inbound (eastbound) traffic only.

• 11 a.m. until noon weekdays, Skyway closed to all traffic.

• Noon until 3 a.m. the following day, weekdays, Skyway open to outbound (westbound) traffic only.

• 3 a.m. until 5 a.m. weekdays, Skyway closed to all traffic.

• Saturdays and Sundays, Skyway open to outbound (westbound) traffic only.