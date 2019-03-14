SMITH, Norman E.

SMITH - Norman E. Passed away peacefully at the Erie County Medical Center on Monday March 11, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved husband of the late Sally (nee Roach) Smith (2006); loving father of Kenneth Smith, Katherine (Kenneth) Aiken and Keith (Diane) Smith; caring grandfather of Julia, Kassidy, Jonathan, Robert and Kooper; dear brother of Robert (Donna) Smith. Predeceased by his siblings Dorothy Smith, Grace Smith, Floris Cowlishaw and William Smith. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Norman was retired from St. Mary's Tool and Die Manufacturing after many dedicated years. He recently was proud to be sworn in as a United States Citizen. Norman's family would like to thank all the staff at the Erie County Medical Center Palliative Care Unit for keeping him comfortable in his final days. Cremation has taken place. A private family interment at Fairview Cemetery (Niagara Falls, Canada) will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St., Niagara Falls, Canada. Those who wish may make a memorial donation to the ECMC Foundation (Palliative Care Unit). Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com