SCIANDRA - Clara E. "Claire"

October 6, 1926 - March 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Sciandra; dear mother of Diane (Richard) Hull and Joseph S. (Maria Capsico) Sciandra; dear grandmother of Kelly and Ali Sciandra and Charlotte Hull; dear sister of the late Antoinette (late Guy) Esposito; dear sister-in-law of Angie (late Frank) Genovese and Mickey (Horace) Lazzara; lifelong best friend of Marguerite (late Sam) Penella; also survived by several nieces, nephews and many dear friends and neighbors. Friends may call Friday, 4-7 pm at the Perna Dengler Roberts Funeral Home, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, where funeral services will be held Saturday at 10 am. Flowers gratefully declined. Claire was born in Buffalo, NY and grew up on Harriet Ave., off E. Delavan Ave. After her father died at an early age, Claire quit school to help make ends meet for her mother and sister. She went to work at Oppenheim-Collins department store as a clerk and fashion coordinator. It was there that she met her future husband, Joe Sciandra, who was the store's decorator. After a lengthy courtship, the two married in 1956 and had two children (Diane and Joe) soon after. The family settled in Williamsville in 1964. After her children entered school, Claire returned to the working world as a Teacher's Aide at Country Parkway Elementary School in Williamsville. It was there that she made many long-lasting friendships. Claire was a fabulous cook and homemaker; she was also blessed with great natural musical and artistic talent. Her house was always filled with the sound of music, from Sarah Vaugh and Dionne Warwick to Daryl Hall and Earth, Wind and Fire. Her greatest gift; however, was her ability to be a loyal and caring listener; sought out for advice, guidance and help from friends and family alike. Claire's greatest joy was simply spending time with her family; especially her three grandchildren, Kelly and Ali Sciandra and Charlotte Hull. They were truly the loves of her life. She will be missed by all. www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com