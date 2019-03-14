Salvatore's plans tapas-style café in former pharmacy in Clarence Hollow

Salvatore's Hospitality plans to open a bar and café focusing on tapas-style, small-plate service in an historic home and former pharmacy in Clarence Hollow.

The home at 10622 Main St., at Ransom Road, has long been known as the Humbert House, after the prominent Clarence family, and the café will take that name, said Russell Salvatore Jr., who is overseeing the project for his family.

The venue will have a bar with seating for 10 and high-top table seating for 40.

The home previously housed a pharmacy operated by the Humberts, and Salvatore said the restaurant will incorporate some of that history. He didn't want to share too much but said, as an example, that cocktails might be whimsically named after drugs such as amoxicillin.

Salvatore said he sees real opportunity in Clarence. He said he hopes to start construction in a couple of months and to open by the end of the year. Developers David and Kathy DeRose are working on the larger restoration of the building and a barn on the property.