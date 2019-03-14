ROTINO, John A. "JR"

March 12, 2019, of Boston, NY. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Czerniak) Rotino; dearest father of John Jr. (Amanda) and Julie; grandfather of Garrison and Sophia; son of Joseph and the late Betty (Phillips) Rotino; brother of Cat and the late Joseph Jr. (Barb), Michael; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday from St. John the Baptist Church, 6895 Boston Cross Rd., Boston, NY, at 11 AM. Please assemble in church.