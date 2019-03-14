Reporters' Notebook: March 14, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to theoretical physicist Albert Einstein, born on this date in 1879, “There are two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle.”

DOUBLE THE FUN – There’s not one, but two St. Patrick’s parties this weekend in Monsignor Nash Knights of Columbus Hall, 261 S. Legion Drive.

Doors open at 2 p.m. Saturday for a party to honor Michael “Moose” Higgins as Irishman of the Year. There will be music, food and the Clann Na Cara Irish Dancers. Donation is $6. For reservations, call Dan Caulfield at 574-5703.

On Sunday, festivities run from 3 to 8 p.m., with more music, food and Irish dancers. For reservations, call Larry Cannan at 825-1953.

HELPING HAITI – Volunteers are invited to join parishioners at Good Shepherd Community of Faith, 187 Southside Parkway, as they assemble birthing bags for new mothers in Haiti from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Donations of small bottles of hand sanitizer, feminine sanitary pads and quart-size ziplock bags are welcome. For info, call 697-1657.

HAPPY DAYS – Mark Janik brings photos and memories of Crystal Beach Amusement Park to a program at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Lancaster New York Historical Society Museum, 40 Clark St., Lancaster. Refreshments will be served.

GOWN TOWN – Here’s a chance to empty the closet of those new or gently used prom gowns and accessories. The 14th annual Colvin Cleaners Gowns for Prom program, which provides free formal clothes for young women who can’t afford them, is holding a Gown Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Reeds Jenss stores at 4001 Maple Road, Amherst, and 3515 Abbott Road, Orchard Park.

MOVIE NIGHT – Sean Astin and Mira Sorvino star in “Do You Believe?,” a 2015 Christian film drama which will be shown for free at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Parish Center Hall at Holy Mother of the Rosary Cathedral, 6298 Broadway, Lancaster. There also will be free popcorn and soft drinks. For info, call 685-5766.

FILL THE FREEZER – Holy Family Learning Center in the former Fourteen Holy Helpers School, 1339 Indian Church Road, hosts a meat raffle Saturday evening. Doors open at 6. First spin at 7. Tickets are $10, $8 advance, and include beer, pop and two slices of pizza. For info, call Sarah Hammer at 818-7446.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – John Conlin, Rich Newburg, Bob Willoughby, Rebecca Elkin-Young, John Murphy, Eva Doyle, William J. Magavern, Zachary Schneider, Rose Mary LaJudice, Dana Saylor, Garrett Martin, Janz Castelo, Janet Alston, Kathy Moll, Ginger Alvarez, Bethann Renaud, Jackie Cascardi, Jack Giordano, Debbie Bosworth, Chad Filipski, Cathy Maghran, Jonathan Herr, Wally Czumaj, Jackie Taton, Briann Hall, Bridget Gwitt, Abbey Maurer, Eric Sherry, Linda Zabawa, Kim Nason and Dolores “Dolly” Plewinski.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.