Renovations, café planned for historic home in Clarence Hollow

David and Kathy DeRose are ready to tackle their next restoration project in Clarence Hollow.

The couple previously transformed the former First Presbyterian Church at 10750 Main St. into the Brickhall at the Hollow, which hosts weddings and other events.

Now, they plan to renovate a home and barn at 10622 Main St., at Ransom Road, a local historic landmark named the Humbert House after the prominent Clarence family.

The DeRoses are working with Salvatore's Hospitality, which will open a café on site, David DeRose said.

The partners will construct an addition to the main house and leave the barn as a carriage house-style residence. DeRose said the work should be finished this year.

The Town Board and the town Historic Preservation Commission have signed off on the project.