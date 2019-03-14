RACCO, Bruno

RACCO - Bruno Of Cheektowaga, NY, March 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Linda L. (nee Pletscher); dearest father of Frank (Lucy) and Paul (Leah) Racco; loving grandfather of Dylan, Matthew and Jason; brother of Angelo (Teresa) Racco. Family will be present Friday from 4-8 PM at the HOY Funeral home, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY, where a funeral service will be held Saturday morning at 10 AM. Friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com