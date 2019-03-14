Protest outside Absolut nursing home set for Saturday

For the second month in a row, a protest is planned Saturday outside an East Aurora nursing home to demand better care of the facility's residents and improved conditions for workers, according to the protest organizer.

"Outraged families will once again be standing together demanding administrators start giving their residents the respect and dignity they deserve and their employees better working conditions including safer staffing ratios," said Jennifer Page, who has complained about treatment her father received at Absolut Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation at Aurora Park.

The protest is set for 3 p.m. on the sidewalk in front of the nursing home at 292 Main St.

Absolut at Aurora Park is rated by the federal government as a two-star facility, or below average.

[Related: Protest planned at East Aurora nursing home, but it has fans, too]