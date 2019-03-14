Power outage closes three Lockport city schools

Lockport City School District closed three schools this morning because of a power outage caused when a bus struck some electrical wires.

The district said on its website the unexpected outage resulted in the need to close Lockport High School, Emmet Belknap Intermediate School and Roy B. Kelley Elementary School. The Board of Education Building was closed as well.

High school students already on buses were being returned home, and students and staff in the buildings are being told not to report to school and work today, according to the website.

Lockport Police said a bus caught a wire at the intersection of Locust Street and Lincoln Avenue. Locust Street is closed between Dorchester Road and Lincoln until further notice.

There were 299 customers of New York State Electric & Gas without power shortly after 8 a.m., according to the power company. Electricity was to be restored by 9:30 a.m.

The unexpected day off Thursday comes before a scheduled superintendent's conference day Friday for Lockport schools, where students have the day off.