POLANSKI - Justine "Judy"

March 12, 2019 of Hamburg, NY. Beloved wife of the late Eugene; dearest mother of Karl (Helen) and Donna (John) Bowden; also survived by four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; daughter of the late John and Catherine (nee Kmiecak) O'Malley; sister of Mary (late Benny) Vertalino, James (Sheila) and the late Edward (late Elizabeth), Rose Anne (late Joseph) Abram; survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at the Colonial Memorial Chapels, 3003 South Park, Lackawanna, NY, Friday from 2-4 and 6-8. Chapel service Saturday at 9 AM.