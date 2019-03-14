PIEPSZNY, Edward "Coach"

March 13, 2019 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of Theresa (nee Chwalinski) Piepszny; loving father of Linda (Jack) Blanch, Lori (Peter) Wenner and Lisa (Edward ) Karalus; cherished papa of Kathryn, Patrick, Emily, Ryan, Adam and Ethan; predeceased by his brother Gerald (Madonna) Piepszny; also survived by nieces, nephews and friends. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Friday 4-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 9 AM in St. Gabriel's R.C. Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma. Please assemble at church. Interment in St. Matthews Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Edward was a member of the American Legion. Share condolences at SmolarekCares.com