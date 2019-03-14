PIECHOCKI, Sherley E. (Zink)

March 12, 2019, age 88; wife of the late Walter Piechocki; dear mother of Shirley Emma Endle Haffner (James) and Tracy Traufler (Clark); grandmother of Tom, Tim, Lynn, Allison (Ruben), Michael (Lisa) and the late Sandra Lynn; great-grandmother of Tiffany, Kenadi, Chelsey, Scotty, Alisha, Karla and Ruben; sister of the late Leonard Zink, Harry Zink, Thelma Hassler and Eleanor Peccoraro; best friend of Velma Zink; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, 11 AM to 3 PM with service to follow at 3 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Road). Share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com