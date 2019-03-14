Parolee charged with felony counts of drug possession, intent to sell

An anonymous tip in October about suspected drug activity around a Howard Street home led to the arrest of a 29-year-old Buffalo parolee Wednesday, authorities said.

At about 6 p.m., police officers stopped Sidney Mellerson near William and Newell streets after he left his residence, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office. He is on parole for a felony gun possession conviction.

Narcotics investigators with the Sheriff's Office and Buffalo Police Department, who had two search warrants, found "more than half an ounce of crack cocaine" in Mellerson's pants pockets, sheriff's officials said.

A search inside Mellerson's home turned up about "$24,000 in drug proceeds," officials said.

Mellerson was charged with felony counts of criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell and criminal possession of a narcotic. He was being held at the Erie County Holding Center pending arraignment.