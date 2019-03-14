PALADINO, Mary H. (Tatti)

March 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michael Paladino; dear mother of Samuel (Cheri) and Patrick (Sara) Paladino; dearest grandmother of Allison, Kristen and Michael Paladino; sister of Frank and the late Louis Tatti. Friends received at the Michael A. DiVincenzo Funeral Home, 1122 E. Lovejoy St., Friday from 4-8 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Katharine Drexel Parish, 135 N. Ogden St., Buffalo, NY 14206, Saturday at 11 AM. Please assemble at church.