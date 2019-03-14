New Lancaster police chief to target active-shooter drills for dispatcher training

Acting Lancaster Chief of Police William J. Karn Jr. hopes to bolster training for town dispatchers in the event of active-shooter situations.

The initiative is one of several planned by the new chief, who succeeded former chief Gerald J. Gill Jr. on March 1.

Karn, who was captain of the detective bureau, joined the force in 1996. He is a Lancaster native and 1995 graduate of the University at Buffalo Law School. He was selected over two candidates, Patrol Capt. Marco Laurienzo and Lt. Jeffrey Smith.

Karn's contract is expected to be approved March 18 by the Town Board.