A geyser of water provided a passing rinse off for traffic, including this ambulance, at Millersport Highway near Transit Road early Thursday afternoon. (T.J. Pignataro/Buffalo News)

Millersport Highway 'geyser' was ruptured 10-inch water pipe

The downside of a 66-degree day after a winter of freezing temperatures? Water main breaks.

An estimated 30-foot geyser sprung up Thursday afternoon at Millersport Highway near Transit Road.

The freeze-thaw cycle is being blamed for opening up a 2-inch hole on top of a 10-inch water main on the west side of Millersport about 1 p.m., Erie County Water Authority Deputy Director Robert J. Lichtenthal Jr. said.

"In that neighborhood, there is a lot of pressure on the mains because it's not far from a main pumping station – the Ball Pumping Station – near (the University at Buffalo)," Lichtenthal said.

Water authority crews closed valves on either side of the main, quelling the towering plume of water by about 1:35 p.m.

