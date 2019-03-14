Letter: Cuomo blows into town, leaving little to nothing

Well, it looks like my dear mother was right again, as usual. Whenever an unsavory character, usually one of my friends, would show up at our house, she was known to say “well look at what the wind blew in today.”

Sure enough, now every time Western New York gets some strong wind gusts, Gov. Andrew Cuomo shows up as an uninvited guest. Perhaps while he’s here chasing windmills, he could actually get some of them erected on the roof of the Solar City factory boondoggle, which doesn’t seem to be manufacturing much of anything else since it was built at a cost of about $750 million.

Ron Antholzner Sr.

Lockport