Letter: Congress must take action on impeachment process

This is in response to the recent political cartoon in The Buffalo News showing the Democrats anxious for President Trump’s impeachment, followed by an empty wagon labeled “Evidence.”

But the wagon is not empty. While Congress should not undertake impeachment without detailed thought and preparation, it could be done now, at any time, because the crimes and misdemeanors are there. What isn’t there is the will of Congress.

We’ve seen this before. Watergate took place in June 1972, but Congress waited almost two years to act.

It was slow and deliberate, but impeachment proceedings eventually took place, because even reluctant Republican Congressmen and women eventually had to admit that Richard Nixon should not be president.

Congress, your two years are about up.

David Irvin

Williamsville