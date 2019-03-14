LANTHIER, Margaret M. (Mullane(Laberta, Rogers))

Lanthier - Margaret M. (nee Mullane) (Laberta, Rogers)

Age 68, March 12, 2019 of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved mother of Russell E. (Tammy Odierno) Laberta; adored grandmother of Russell E. Laberta Jr.; soul mate and loving best friend of Don Pelow; devoted daughter of the late Edmund and Sadie Mullane; also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call Friday, March 22, 4-8 PM at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc., 3290 Delaware Ave., where funeral service will immediately follow. To leave a condolence, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com