KWACZALA - Concetta "Connie" (nee Saraceno)

March 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Casimer "Casey" Kwaczala; dearest mother of Dennis (Annette), Rosemarie (late John) Giacomoni, and Russell (Diane "Dee") Kwaczala; also survived by seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Joseph (late Angeline) Saraceno, late Mary (late Guy) Cipriani, late Sara (late Ted) Plewinski, late Carmela (late Thomas) Mattrazza, and late Rose (late Joseph) Guimpa; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will be offered at St. Martin of Tours Church on Friday at 9:30 AM. Arrangements by CUSACK FUNERAL HOME, W. Seneca, NY (828-1846).