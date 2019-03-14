KOLODZIEJCZYK, Jan Michal

KOLODZIEJCZYK - Jan Michal Age 75, of Buffalo, entered into rest March 9, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Wanda (Guz) Kolodziejczyk; devoted father to Beata, Dorota, Matthias and Margaret; and survived by his loving sister Krysztyna Szczygiel. Mass at St. Stanislaus RC Church, Saturday, March 16th at 9 am, followed by prayers at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by: BRIAN K. LEWIS FUNERAL HOMES. Visit www.BrianKLewisFuneralHomes.com