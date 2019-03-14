KLOSS, Juliana (Mueller)

March 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward C. Kloss; devoted mother of Diana (late Michael) Satchell, Suzanne (Michael) Schwartz of Denver, CO and Eric (Debi) Kloss of Orlando, FL; loving grandmother of seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sister of Richard (Murray) Mueller and the late Theodore (Mary Ann) and Martha Mueller; aunt of many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., Today, March 14th, from 1:30-3:30 PM and 6:00-8:00 PM. Share condolences at mertzfh.com