Hot Dish: Suzy Q’s honey-toasted cornbread

At Suzy Q’s Barbque Shack, the mom-and-pop barbecue joint at 2829 Niagara St. / River Road just south of the GM plant, makes barbecue that on a good day rivals any in town.

One plate that always dominates, though, is cornbread. It’s a cake-style version with some sweetness and a dry crumb. What makes it stand out is the second time it’s baked.

Squares are brushed with butter and popped back into a hot oven after they’re ordered. They toast on top and at the corners. Then they’re drizzled with honey, for a crunchy-moist bite that makes it a can’t-miss side.

It’s not specifically listed on my most recent menu, but it’s $3.95 on an old receipt.

Check Suzy Q’s Facebook page or call if you’re the type to get sulky, because it’s a small place and they don’t always have the complete menu available.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, noon to 8 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Tuesday. Phone: 873-0757.

(Hot Dish spotlights remarkable dishes, from common to complex, available in Western New York places of public accommodation. Nominations: agalarneau@buffnews.com)