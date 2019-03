High Schools scores & schedules (March 15)

Boys basketball

NYSPHSAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena, Binghamton

Friday’s Games

CLASS AA SEMIFINALS

Niagara Falls vs. III-West Genesee, 5 p.m.

IX-Kingston vs. XI-Brentwood, 6:45 p.m.

CLASS B SEMIFINALS

Olean vs. II-Glens Falls, 9:30 a.m.

XI-Center Moriches vs. III-Lowville, 11:15 a.m.

Saturday’s Games

CLASS AA FINALS

Semifinal winners, 9 p.m.

CLASS B FINALS

Semifinal winners, 5:15 p.m.

CLASS C SEMIFINALS

Middle College vs. II-Lake George, 9 a.m.

XI-Greenport vs. III-Cprstown., 10:45 a.m.

CLASS D SEMIFINALS

Panama vs. II-Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville, 12:45 p.m.

IV-Marathon vs. X-Harrisville, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

CLASS C FINALS

Semifinal winners, 12 p.m.

CLASS D FINALS

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

FEDERATION CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, March 23 at Cool Insuring Arena, Glens Falls

CLASS A SEMIFINAL

Park vs. Albany Academy, TBA

CLASS B SEMIFINAL

O’Hara vs. Lawrence Woodmere, TBA

Girls basketball

NYSPHSAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

at Hudson Valley CC, Troy

Friday’s Games

CLASS C SEMIFINALS

Maple Grove vs. II-Cambridge, 3:15 p.m.

IV-Watkins Gln. vs. IX-Millbrook, 1:30 p.m.

CLASS D SEMIFINALS

Franklinville vs. II-Notre Dame Bishop Gibbons, 11:45 a.m.

X-Edwards-Knox vs. IV-South Kortright Central, 10 a.m.

Saturday’s Games

CLASS C FINALS

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

CLASS D FINALS

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

Calling all all-stars

The News needs all-star teams from the following leagues. League chairmen are asked to e-mail their all-stars teams to sports@buffnews.com.

BOYS BASKETBALL: All-WNY, Yale Cup I, ECIC II, ECIC III, Niagara Orleans, CCAA East II, CCAA West I, CCAA West II, IAC, Charter Schools.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: All-WNY, Canisius Cup, ECIC I, ECIC II, ECIC III, ECIC IV, CCAA East I, CCAA East II, CCAA West I, CCAA West II, IAC, Charter Schools.

BOYS HOCKEY: All-Federation.

GIRLS HOCKEY: All-Federation.