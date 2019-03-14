HALL, Bryan A.

HALL - Bryan A. It is with great sadness that the family of Bryan A. Hall, 36, shares the news of his sudden death after a heart attack on Friday, March 8, 2019. Bryan will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Elizabeth; his beautiful daughters, Eva and Emily; their dogs Bailey and Oscar; as well as his parents, Robert and Barbara Hall; his sister, Tina (Neil) Feibusch; his father-in-law, Robert Wawro; his brother-in-law, Rodney Wawro; his niece Alyssa and nephew Owen; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Bryan was predeceased by his grandparents Gemma and Robert Schmitt, Pat and Perry Hall, and his mother-in-law, Mary Wawro. Bryan was a native of Lewiston, NY and was born on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 1982. He graduated from St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute and Syracuse University. Bryan was employed by Toyota Financial Services, and worked throughout their offices in CT, MA, MD, NY and finally ending up in, Plano, TX, developing a great number of cherished friendships along the way. He will be deeply missed by his loving family and friends. Visitation will be Friday, March 15th from 4-8 PM at M. J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY 14304, where funeral services will begin on Saturday, March 16th, at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bryan's honor to the American Heart Association. For online condolences, visit www.mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com