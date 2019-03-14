GAMEL, Marion L.

GAMEL - Marion L. Age 94, of Springville, died March 12, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Leo and Louise (nee Andres) Gamel; sister of the late Lorraine (Walter) Wittmeyer, Maynard (Barbara) Gamel and Bernard (Margaret) Gamel; survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews. Friends may call Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, 271 E. Main St., Springville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 11 am in Epiphany of Our Lord Church, Langford. Interment will be in St. Martin's Cemetery, Langford. Online condolences and register book at www.smithweismantelfuneralhome.com