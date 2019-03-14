Subscribe Today
MAC Championship Quarterfinals: Buffalo Bulls 82, Akron Zips 46
Buffalo Bulls guard Dontay Caruthers (22) celebrates after being taken out of the game late in the second half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Jeremy Harris (2) scores two points over Akron Zips center Deng Riak (10) during the second half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats screams at his team from the bench area during the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls forward Nick Perkins (33) scores two points over Akron Zips forward Emmanuel Olojakpoke (22) during the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls fans celebrate after beating the Akron Zips 82-46 during the quarter finals of the MAC Championship.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls forward Nick Perkins (33) scores two points over Akron Zips forward Emmanuel Olojakpoke (22) during the second half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard CJ Massinburg (5) scores two points over Akron Zips center Deng Riak (10) during the second half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Dontay Caruthers (22) brings the ball up the court during the second half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Jayvon Graves (3) scores two points over Akron Zips guard Channel Banks (11) during the second half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls forward Jeenathan Williams (11) steals the ball away from Akron Zips guard Jimond Ivey (0) late in the second half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls forward Jeenathan Williams (11) scores two points over Akron Zips guard Scott Walter (14) in the second half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls fans cheer on their team in the second half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls bench cheers on their team in the second half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Jayvon Graves (3) hits a 3-pointer during the second half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls cheerleaders cheer on the team after a 82-46 win over the Akron Zips in the quarter finals.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
The Buffalo Bulls band celebrates after beating the Akron Zips 82-46 during the quarterfinals.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Jeremy Harris (2) scores two points over Akron Zips forward Daniel Utomi (3) during the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Dontay Caruthers (22) is fouled by Akron Zips guard Loren Cristian Jackson (1) during the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Jayvon Graves (3) blocks the shot of Akron Zips guard Tyler Cheese (4) during the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Jeremy Harris (2) scores two points during the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls fans cheer on their team during the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard CJ Massinburg (5) scores two points over Akron Zips forward Emmanuel Olojakpoke (22) in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Jeremy Harris (2) scores two points over Akron Zips forward Daniel Utomi (3) during the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard CJ Massinburg (5) scores two points over Akron Zips guard Scott Walter (14) during the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
#EveryDayAPhoto 2019
Pittsburgh Penguins 5, Buffalo Sabres 0
Caring for Zeke: Family, faith and love
Shrine Circus returns to Fairgrounds
UB women 82, Central Michigan 77
Smiles at Mental Health Advocates of WNY in Rich's
Looking back at the Broadway Market
Smiles at the Dockside 5th Anniversary
Smiles at Taste of Education in Salvatore's
Thursday, March 14, 2019
The Buffalo Bulls win 82-46 over the Akron Zips in the quarterfinals of the MAC Championship on Thursday, March 14, 2019.
