Smiles at the Dockside 5th Anniversary

The Dockside Bar & Grill celebrated its fifth anniversary under its current ownership on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 on Sweeney Street in North Tonawanda. Owner Jay Shepard took over the restaurant-bar in 2014 and made it a year-round effort, adding seating, completing renovations and expanding the menu.