For your home: Green? It's a go!

It’s not just because it’s almost St. Patrick’s Day that we are celebrating green. Emerald, hunter, moss and other greens are sprouting up on walls, lamps, front doors, fabrics, even cabinets.

These green colors for the home come in such nature-inspired names as Basil, Oakmoss, Topiary and Fresh Artichoke.

One local interior designer calls today’s popular greens “serene and calming.”

A color expert calls green “universally loved.”

On its website, Better Homes & Gardens lists “rich, vibrant green” as one of eight decorating trends predicted to be huge in 2019. It also features a plant-filled room on its March cover.

“People are looking to create an oasis at home where they can escape the stress of the world and technology, and green creates that cocooning effect,” Erika Woelfel, vice president of color and creative services at the Behr Paint Company, told the publication.

At the Buffalo Home Show, which will open for its final weekend Friday through Sunday in the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center, a green room is one of five living spaces created by Ethan Allen of Western New York.

The paint color: Oakmoss SW 6180 by Sherwin-Williams.

“It has a rich, earthy tone – not too yellow, not too blue,” said Michael Michalski, vice president of design services.

“Green is one of the richer, deeper, more saturated tones popular now,” said Michalski, noting that Oakmoss works well with the room’s “World Traveler” theme.

“Green can be casual, it can be formal, it’s gender-neutral. You can drive it in the direction you want to go,” he said.

Local interior designer Erin Kent chose green for the sunroom she is transforming into a library at the 2019 Decorators’ Show House. (Show House is a biennial event cosponsored by the Junior League of Buffalo and The Buffalo News. This year’s residence, the Palmer Centennial House at 288 Lincoln Parkway, will be open for viewing April 27 to May 19.)

Kent is calling the room “In the Green: An Office in the Trees.”

The sunroom is on the second floor and features three walls of windows with a full view of the trees outside.

Kent chose Posh C2-934 – a warm, earthy, dark mossy green from C2 paint.

“I decided to do the walls in that dark color because it’s serene and calming and yet it’s a nod to nature with all the treetops you see outside the windows,” Kent said.

Also part of the plan: An artist will paint a tree-themed mural on the ceiling, Kent added.

Kent sees two families of greens quite popular now: the warm deep greens – like the color she is using – and fresh, brighter greens.

Not so popular, anymore? The bluer green tones that feel more pastel, she said.

Others agree.

“Emerald and dark forest greens are having a moment. Touches of rich, verdant green can make it feel as though you’ve escaped to the outdoors and are soaking up the invigorating effects of nature – without even leaving your home,” said Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams, in a statement.

“We’re seeing emerald green used on everything from walls to cabinetry to tile and even lighting. For a striking pop of color on an accent wall or a fun, bold front door, try Dard Hunter Green SW 0041,” she said.

If it’s green fabric you’re after, expect to find even more hunter and emerald greens.

“The deep saturated colors are in right now, and greens are part of that,” said Michele Dzikoski, owner of Fabric Warehouse, 6599 S. Transit Road, Lockport.

“In at least the last eight years, you couldn’t find a hunter green fabric anywhere,” she said.

Now the rich greens are back in a big way and a good match for two other trends – velvet and fringe.

These on-trend greens work well in rooms with an abundance of light, such as those found in newly built homes, Dzikoski said.

They pair nicely with gold, regal purple, dark blue, indigo – and all those grays that have been popular in recent years, she added.

How to incorporate some green into your home?

Dzikoski suggests emerald curtains in a room. Or, perhaps, an accent chair in a rich green fabric.

Trimmed in fringe, of course.