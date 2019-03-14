DAVEY, Leonard M.

DAVEY - Leonard M. March 12, 2019, of Newfane, NY, formerly of Buffalo, NY; husband of Sharon Walsh Davey. He was born in Buffalo, NY, June 10, 1935, the son of the late Lorne and Elizabeth Hanson Davey. Father of Donald (Sarah) Davey of Newfane, NY and the late Charles L. Davey. Grandfather of Bryson, Blake, Brayden and Alexis Davey. No prior visitation. Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Please visit www.rutland-corwin.com to read full obit and send a condolence to the family.