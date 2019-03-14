Share this article

Pat and Meghan Driscoll of South Buffalo joined walkers in Cazenovia Park in South Buffalo on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. (Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News)

Thursday is Buffalo's warmest day since October

The streak is over.

Buffalo's longest stretch of days in more than 40 years without a temperature over 60 degrees was stopped in its 153-day tracks today.

The mercury climbed into the 60s by noon and reached 66 degrees by 2 p.m., the National Weather Service confirmed.

Today is Buffalo's warmest day since a 74-degree day Oct. 11. It's also the city's first reading over 60 degrees since a 62-degree day last Nov. 6.

The temperature was far off of the daily record for March 14. It was 78 degrees on March 14, 1990.

Like many warm days in March, they don't stay for long.

The same storm system that's spawning blizzard conditions in the Plains and tornadoes today in Indiana and Kentucky will help drop temperatures precipitously overnight when its attendant cold front crosses through Western New York.

Severe weather isn't expected in the Buffalo Niagara region. But there is a chance for some 50 mph wind gusts on Friday.

Warmest day since October to give way to a windy Friday, chilly weekend

T.J. Pignataro – T.J. Pignataro has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News for more than 20 years and the environment and weather reporter since 2013. He holds a juris doctor degree from SUNY Buffalo Law School.
