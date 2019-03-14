Thursday is Buffalo's warmest day since October

The streak is over.

Buffalo's longest stretch of days in more than 40 years without a temperature over 60 degrees was stopped in its 153-day tracks today.

The mercury climbed into the 60s by noon and reached 66 degrees by 2 p.m., the National Weather Service confirmed.

2PM temperatures across the region. Today is the warmest day of 2019 so far. Enjoy the spring-like warmth, back to below normal temperatures this weekend.

Today is Buffalo's warmest day since a 74-degree day Oct. 11. It's also the city's first reading over 60 degrees since a 62-degree day last Nov. 6.

The temperature was far off of the daily record for March 14. It was 78 degrees on March 14, 1990.

Like many warm days in March, they don't stay for long.

The same storm system that's spawning blizzard conditions in the Plains and tornadoes today in Indiana and Kentucky will help drop temperatures precipitously overnight when its attendant cold front crosses through Western New York.

Severe weather isn't expected in the Buffalo Niagara region. But there is a chance for some 50 mph wind gusts on Friday.